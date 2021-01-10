Telangana: 13900 people to get COVID-19 vaccine on first day

Hyderabad: The COVID-19 vaccination is set to start from 16 January at 139 centres across Telangana.

State health minister Eatala Rajendra said that 13,900 people would be administered with the vaccine on the first day.

He said all arrangements have been made for the successful distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Nearly 2.90 lakh healthcare workers from both public and private sector have registered their names for the vaccination, he stated.

On Saturday, the health minister said he would be the first to take a shot of vaccine against COVID-19 in Telangana to restore public confidence in the vaccine.

“On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be interacting with staff and others from two centres in the State,” Rajender added.

Chief minister KCR has convened a review meeting of ministers and all state collectors at Pragati Bhawan on January 11 to review the COVID-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all states in the view of vaccination programme. The meeting will be held at 4 pm.