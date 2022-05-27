Telangana: 14 Bihari labourers injured in accident in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: In a traffic collision at Vidya Nagar Colony here late on Thursday night, fourteen Bihari labourers were hurt, seven of them critically injured.

The incident occurred when the laborers were traveling in a compact goods carrier from Tallada in Khammam district to Kothagudem.

A speeding truck hit the goods carrier from behind, causing it to connect with a street light post in the median, hurling the employees onto the road.

The injured workers were sent to the hospital in Kothagudem’s District. Three people were sent to the District Hospital in Khammam after suffering severe fractures.