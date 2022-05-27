Telangana: 14 Bihari labourers injured in accident in Kothagudem

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th May 2022 7:06 pm IST
Egypt: Eight children killed in tricycle accident in Nile Delta
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a traffic collision at Vidya Nagar Colony here late on Thursday night, fourteen Bihari labourers were hurt, seven of them critically injured.

The incident occurred when the laborers were traveling in a compact goods carrier from Tallada in Khammam district to Kothagudem.

A speeding truck hit the goods carrier from behind, causing it to connect with a street light post in the median, hurling the employees onto the road.

MS Education Academy

The injured workers were sent to the hospital in Kothagudem’s District. Three people were sent to the District Hospital in Khammam after suffering severe fractures.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button