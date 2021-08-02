Telangana: 14 gates of Nagarjunasagar reservoir lifted

Hyderabad: As water levels in one of the most important reservoir in the state i.e Nagarjunasagar project has reached the Full Tank Level (FTL), the officials on Sunday lifted 14 gates to release water downstream.

Similarly, as a result of good rainfall in the monsoon, gates were also opened of the Jurala and Srisailam projects and water was released downstream on Sunday evening.

It is being informed that water levels continue to rise in almost all the dams.

The officials at the Nagarjunasagar project said that the dam had received 5.18 lakh cuseus of inflows and they have to release 1.05 lakh cuseus of water.

The Nagarjunasagar Project Supritendent Engineer, Dharma Naik said that the water inflows into the project were reaching 4,64,781 lakh cuseus. He said that the dam has reached FTL.