Telangana: 14 more die of COVID-19

Hyderabad: In the continuing surge in Coronavirus fatalities in Telangana, 14 people succumbed on Sunday, pushing the toll to 137.

Highest ever single-day jump

This is the highest ever single-day jump since the state reported first fatality due to Covid-19 in March and it broke the previous highest of 10 recorded on Saturday. Thus, the state saw 24 deaths in two days.

The Health Department has not provided any details of the deceased like their age, sex and the districts they hailed from. They apparently include a journalist from a Telugu television channel who succumbed at Gandhi Hospital here on Sunday.

The state also reported 154 new positive cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,650. All the cases were reported among the locals.

Greater Hyderabad continue to be worst affected region

Greater Hyderabad continued to be the worst affected region in the state, accounting for 132 out of the fresh cases reported on Sunday. Adjoining districts Ranga Reddy and Medchal together reported 15 cases.

Officials said 1,742 patients have recovered so far. With this, the number of patients in hospitals stands at 1,771.

Meanwhile, Health Minister E. Rajender said Covid-19 spread in the state due to increased movement of people following relaxation in lockdown. He said that if the elderly persons and those with co-morbidities are infected by Covid-19, the death toll may further go up.

The minister said the government was doing its best to check the fatalities and was ready to bring the best available medicines from anywhere in the world but people should cooperate to contain the spread of the virus.

“The lockdown has been lifted so that people don’t lose their livelihood but they should not risk their lives by unnecessarily stepping out of their houses,” he said.

The minister appealed to people and the society to cooperate in ensuring that those positive cases which have no symptoms or mild symptoms are treated in their homes.

Home quarantine

He voiced concern that people in some areas were troubling those in home quarantine. Rajender said despite the campaign by the government to contain coronavirus, people were still scared.

He cited an instance of Ziaguda area in Hyderabad where three members of a family tested positive. “They decided to stay in the house but their neighbours troubled them, forcing them to go to hospital,” he said.

The minister said this situation was adding to the burden on hospitals. He said that in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, primary health centres were directed to treat those coming with complaints of cold and cough.

Source: IANS

