Telangana: 15kg Silver ornaments stolen from Kondagattu’s temple

Karimnagar: About four to five kg of silver ornaments were stolen from the famous Lord Hanuman temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

Three persons, allegedly wearing saffron costumes, are suspected to have entered the temple premises through a gate in the rear in the wee hours of the day and committed the theft, they said.

The ornaments were stolen from a room before the sanctum sanctorum, they said.

Though about 400 to 500 pilgrims were sleeping in the temple premises at the time of the theft, they did not suspect the thieves as they were wearing saffron costumes.

Observing that some clues have been obtained to identify the culprits, Jagtial Superintendent of Police Eggadi Bhasker hoped that they would be caught soon.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who recently visited the temple at Kondagattu, announced plans to develop the temple complex. PTI CORR SJR SJR SS .