Telangana: 2.26 lakh women under GWMC to receive Bathukamma sarees

Hyderabad: Bathukamma sarees will be distributed to 2,26,016 ladies within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) boundaries.

At a ceremony in the city’s 11th division on Friday, Government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar gave the sarees to the recipients as part of the saree distribution.

Speaking to the crowd, Vinay Bhaskar declared that the Telangana culture and traditions were highly valued by the TRS government, which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He claimed that the chief minister was distributing sarees to Bathukamma festival attendees “like the head of a family.”

The MLA further said that the government spent Rs 339 crore to produce sarees with 240 designs in 10 models for distribution in the state, providing employment for weavers.

Vinay Bhaskar stated that the chief minister would shortly introduce the programme of providing Rs. 3.5 lakh for individuals who own their own plots in the state to build homes for the underprivileged. GWMC commissioner P Pravinya, Mayor G Sudharani, KUDA chairman S Sunderraj Yadav, and others were present.