Telangana: 2 ‘chaddi gang’ members detained under PD Act

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police on Monday has detained two members of the notorious ‘Chaddi Gang’, who were involved in several house burglaries.

The duo has been identified as Chowhan Thara Singh and Mohd Sonu, both residents of Maharashtra, used to visit Hyderabad to commit the offence of “house bugalries”.

According police official, they used to move on foot in the streets during late night hours and targeted locked house/flats. Both the accused were detained on Monday after Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat issued orders invoking the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

A series of house burglaries were committed by the ‘Chaddi Gang’ of Gujarat in December 2019. The king-pin of this gang, Chowhan Thara Singh is a Bengali origin. He is now living in Khidki village of Akola District in Maharashtra. All the gang members are bed sheet sellers hailing from one region that’s how they are familiar with the streets in the outskirts of Hyderabad too.

The gang was formed three years ago, known as “GUMAN GANG”. The gang members reach the city as toy sellers/bed sheet sellers and live in tents erected on the outskirts of the City. They select isolated colonies, close to highway or semi forests, and recce it during the day. Post midnight, they break open the house doors with boulders and loot houses by threatening the inmates on the point of deadly weapons.

They clad in knickers, not to stick up to the tress while fleeing in dark also carry weapons to attack and threaten the inmates. Thus, the gang committed as many as (08) dacoities in the limits of Rachakonda and Nizamabad of Telangana State.

The Hayathnagar Police recovered 150 grams of gold ornaments, 400 grams silver, 4 mobile phones, net cash Rs.3,00, and two knives, all in the worth of Rs 6.55 lakhs from arrested duo possession.

