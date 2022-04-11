Telangana: 2 children killed as SUV rams into temple wall

Hyderabad: Two children were killed and another was grievously injured after an SUV (Bolero) crashed into a temple during the Ramnavami festival on Sunday night in the Khammam district.

The children who were killed were identified as Pagadala Dedeepya (9) and Pagadala Shasra (7) daughters of Narayana, a painter who came to the temple to play tabla for the Bhajan.

According to Asiannetnews, around 25 people from Tummala Palli visited the Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple on the occasion of Sri Ramnavami.

The vehicle that approached the temple lost control and rammed into its wall. The children who were playing behind the wall were killed and one suffered major injuries.

The vehicle drivers M Pothu Raju and N Venkanna suffered injuries in the incident and are being treated at a District Hospital in Khammam.