Telangana: 2 men die by suicide on rail track in separate instances

Hyderabad: Two people died allegedly by suicide on rail lines in Hyderabad in two separate cases, on Friday.

In the first incident, the deceased identified as Srikanth, a Sangareddy native, died allegedly by jumping in front of an MMTS train between the stations of Chandanagar and Hafeezpet. Srikanth was reportedly in love with a woman and she married another person, the police said.

On the same night, the second deceased Rama Chandra Reddy (49), a Champapet resident, died allegedly by jumping in front of a moving train at Umdanagar railway station. His body was discovered near the Umdanagar railway station, according to police. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.