Telangana: 2 MGNREGS female workers drown in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Two female workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) drowned in an irrigation tank at Dhonipamula, Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Chiluka Ramalingamma (60) and Sura Lakashamma (62).

According to the police, while returning from their workplace around noon the women entered the irrigation tank to wash their hands and legs. However, unaware of the depth both of them slipped into the water. They could not be saved despite efforts from other female workers to save them.

Their bodies were taken to Nalgonda’s Government General Hospital for autopsy. Choutuppal police registered a case and an investigation is on.