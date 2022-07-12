Telangana: 2 mins, 6 MLAs yet to pay traffic challans pending for 3 yrs

Hyderabad: Two ministers are among eight MLAs who are yet to pay traffic challans imposed on them. The offenders belong to various political parties.

The challans range from Rs 300 to Rs 5,310. Most of these challans are related to overspeeding. A case involving All India Majlis e Ittihad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Ahmed Balala dates back to 2015. There are two challans against Koppula Eshwar with outstanding dues worth Rs 2,070.

Similarly, minister V Srinivas Goud is yet to clear Rs 1,035 for violating traffic rules. Telangana traffic police have introduced discounts on challans since March 1 2022. Prior to the discount, pending challans amounted to Rs 5 crore.

The discount on challans was extended to April 14, following which 3.5 crore motorists availed it. Although many motorists cleared challans due to enforcement drives by the traffic authorities, challans worth Rs 90 lakh are yet to be recovered.

In order to discipline the offenders, the Hyderabad police said it would file charge sheets against them. “We are focusing on motorists who have more than 25 challans pending in their name. Three MLAs and an MLC have paid more than Rs 20,000 each in recent times after their vehicles were caught during the enforcement drive,” a police official was quoted as saying by the Times of India. A while ago Khaitabad MLA, Danam Nagendra cleared 36 challans worth Rs 37,365.