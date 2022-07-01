Telangana: 2 peddlers held in different cases, 110 kg drug seized

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st July 2022 7:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: Five arrested for Birth certificate scam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers were arrested in two different cases and 110 kg of contraband was seized from their possession on Friday.

Along with Bhuvanagiri rural Police, SOT LB Nagar zone of Rachakonda arrested a drug accused who was transporting ganja from Assam and seized 106 contraband ganja worth rupees 16 lakh, on Friday.

The accused identifies as Makka Krishna (35), a Resident of Chintur, East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. The officials along with 106 ganja also seized cash of rupees 10,200 and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers nabbed, seized 25 kg Ganja

The offender was apprehended at Rayagiri X roads along with illegal substances on tip information by the Bhongir Rural Police and SOT LB Nagar Zone Team.

In another incident, on July 1, 2022, early in the morning, following a tip, the Kushaiguda Police and SOT LB Nagar Zone Team carried out a joint operation to apprehend the accused, Om Prakash Patel. They also seized contraband of 4 kg of opium that was ready to be sold to customers for a price of Rs 6 to 8 lakhs per kg, as well as the net cash of Rs 2,00,000/-

The accused was identified as Om Prakash Patel (32), a resident of PJR Colony, Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad and a native of Rajasthan.

Cops also seized four kgs of drugs, two lakh rupees of cash, one bike and one mobile phone all worth rupees 35 lakhs.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button