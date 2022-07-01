Telangana: 2 peddlers held in different cases, 110 kg drug seized

Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers were arrested in two different cases and 110 kg of contraband was seized from their possession on Friday.

Along with Bhuvanagiri rural Police, SOT LB Nagar zone of Rachakonda arrested a drug accused who was transporting ganja from Assam and seized 106 contraband ganja worth rupees 16 lakh, on Friday.

The accused identifies as Makka Krishna (35), a Resident of Chintur, East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. The officials along with 106 ganja also seized cash of rupees 10,200 and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

The offender was apprehended at Rayagiri X roads along with illegal substances on tip information by the Bhongir Rural Police and SOT LB Nagar Zone Team.

In another incident, on July 1, 2022, early in the morning, following a tip, the Kushaiguda Police and SOT LB Nagar Zone Team carried out a joint operation to apprehend the accused, Om Prakash Patel. They also seized contraband of 4 kg of opium that was ready to be sold to customers for a price of Rs 6 to 8 lakhs per kg, as well as the net cash of Rs 2,00,000/-

The accused was identified as Om Prakash Patel (32), a resident of PJR Colony, Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad and a native of Rajasthan.

Cops also seized four kgs of drugs, two lakh rupees of cash, one bike and one mobile phone all worth rupees 35 lakhs.