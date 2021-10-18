Telangana: 2 TMREIS college students qualify for JEE-advanced

Hyderabad: Two students from Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College have qualified for JEE-Advanced. The Joint Entrance Exam – Advanced, conducted by a zonal IIT is one of the toughest exams held annually in the country.

B. Shafiullah, the secretary of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutes Society (TMREIS) in a press statement on Monday gave the glad tidings of two from the residential junior college qualifying for JEE-Advanced.

He stated that 17 students who fared well in the JEE-mains were further groomed to qualify in JEE-advanced by intensive free of cost coaching at Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College, Centre of Excellence, Barkas Boys, where the students were provided all kinds of facilities.

Mohd Junaid achieved rank 4106th and R. Ranjit Naik got 661th rank.