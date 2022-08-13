Telangana: 2 years on, no funding for ‘KCR Apathbandhu’ scheme

Hyderabad: Two years after the first mention of the ‘KCR Apathbandhu’ scheme aimed at empowering Backward Classes (BC) youth by providing them with ambulances and sewing machines, an RTI response revealed that there has been no funding for the scheme yet, as of August 2022.

The Right to Information (RTI) request was filed by city-based activist Kota Neelima. In it, the state BC corporation stated that the scheme was proposed and submitted to the government.

Also Read Telangana: Malaria and Dengue cases rise in Mulugu district

Under the scheme of providing ambulances to BC youth, the RTI response stated that the proposal was submitted to provide 150 candidates with a vehicle at a 90% subsidy, wherein each unit would cost 25 lakhs.

“Approval of the government and release of funds is awaited,” said the BC corporation.

In 2020, officials of the state government stated that the BC Welfare Department will identify poor women and will provide sewing machines and unemployed men will be given ambulance vehicles to be run on hired basis.

During a review meeting in April 2021, BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the scheme would be in effect by April 27 of the same year.