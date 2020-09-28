Telangana: 20 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam lifted

Hyderabad: Out of 26 gates, 20 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project were lifted on Sunday to release about 6,06,754 cusecs of water downstream.

The current inflow to the project was 6,06,754 cusecs due to heavy rainfall over the past three days.

The Meteorological Department in its bulletin on Sunday said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days from Monday, South-west Monsoon has been active in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The water level in the project has reached a full reservoir level (FRL) of 590 feet and water storage reached a gross storage capacity of 312.045 tmc of water, according to Nagarjuna Sagar Project officials here.

Water equal to the inflow into the project was being released to the downstream by lifting the 20 gates upto 20 feet height, the officials added.

The project witnessed thousands of visitors last year when the gates were operated almost after a decade. The local colonies, highways and smaller routes leading to the project site were clogged with traffic that eased up only after several hours.

In view of the holiday on Sunday, the project witnessed a huge number of tourists when the gates were operated.

Badminton player P V Sindhu along with her family members also witnessed the Nagarjuna Sagar when the gates were lifted for releasing water.

Meanwhile, the water level of Hyderabad’s Himayat Sagar reservoir rose on Sunday following heavy rainfall in the region over the past three days.

Nearly a four-feet gap to reach the full tank level (FTL) of Himayathsagar , one of the lifelines to the Hyderabad city’s water supply network.

The full tank level (FTL) of the reservoir was 1763.50 ft, with the capacity of 2.97 tmc.

The flood gates will be opened at any time for releasing the excess flood water from the reservoir and we have already cautioned low-lying areas of the reservoir which are likely inundated, according to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB ) officials, who are closely monitoring the inflows.

We have already alerted police and revenue (Rangareddy and Hyderabad) to the areas situated downstream of Himayathsagar and along the Musi River, the officials added.

Source: UNI