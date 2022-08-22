Telangana: 20 injured after CISF lathi-charge NTPC protest

Hyderabad: Contractor employees of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were trashed by CISF Jawans, and more than 20 protestors were injured and sent to the hospital.

On Monday, the workers of NTPC organised a meeting under the direction of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to protest the management’s negligence in implementing the wage agreement which has been pending for the past four years.

According to media reports, protesters attempted to make their way to the gate after the meeting to protest.

When the CISF hindered the protest, the protestors started throwing stones, which prompted the CISF personnel to use lathi charges to calm things down.

More than 20 contractor employees, including JAC officials, were hurt during the lathi-charge and are currently receiving medical attention. They are said to be in stable condition, and several of them received outpatient treatment before being released.