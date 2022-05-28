Telangana: 20-year-old girl murdered by her parents in Adilabad

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th May 2022 1:40 pm IST
20 year old girl murdered in Telangana's Adilabad district
Representative Image

Adilabad: A 20-year-old girl, P. Rajeshwari on Friday was brutally murdered at her residence in Nagal Konda village of Adilabad district.

The deceased father has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the girl committed suicide.

Prima facie reveals that she was murdered and it was not a suicide.

MS Education Academy

“We are suspecting that her father might have killed her for eloping with a boy from another religion two months ago, at that time the family brought her back after counselling and her father was upset. A case has been registered and further investigation is on”, said SP Adilabad, Uday Kumar Reddy.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button