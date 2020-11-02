Telangana: 203 people went missing on one day, claims report

Hyderabad: As compared to the previous year the number of missing cases registered indifferent police station in the Telangana have increased to 85 per cent.

As reported in The Hans India, in the past four days, 203 people were reported missing in Telangana and on a single day on Friday, four missing cases were reported at Punjagutta PS. Apart from this, 65 people went missing across the State on a single day on Wednesday – 13 people from the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, 11 from Cyberabad and 8 from Rachakonda Commissionerates.

According to officials, 65 missing cases were registered on October 26, 62 on October 27, 65 on October 28 and 11 on October 29.

However, the department claimed to pay special attention to these missing cases. A top-level IPS officer on condition of anonymity said that the department is now paying special attention to the missing cases as the numbers are posing a worrisome figure.

The officer said that in most of the missing cases, either the person is kidnapped or goes missing by his or her own choice. The rising numbers are always alarming to the police department and for this reason we have formed special teams and also activated our informal network to provide us the ground report apart from depending on CCTV footages.

About 85 per cent of the missing cases registered annually are traced and 15 percent of cases go undetected. Of the missing cases registered in Telangana last year, 70 percent were traced, and the untraceable cases were handed over to CID. Though it is generally believed that the police department solves only crime related cases, it is not true as we also have to maintain the law and order and enforce a proper system. Nevertheless, we are hopeful that the missing persons will be traced out and we will bring the number down to zero, said the officer.