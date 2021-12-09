Telangana: 22 persons die by suicide every day

Hyderabad: The data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that 8058 persons died by suicide in Telangana in 2020. The number was 7670 in 2019.

In other words, on average, 22 persons died by suicide every day in 2020. That is nearly one suicide per hour.

When compared to 2019, the number of suicide in 2020 increased by approximately 5.05 percent.

Telangana is one of the states in the country whose suicide rate is higher than the national average. The state’s suicide rate is 21.5 percent.

Reason for suicides in Telangana

The family dispute has been found as the cause of suicide in over 50 percent of cases.

Telangana Today quoted consultant psychiatrist at KIMS Dr Nagalakshmi Thupkar saying that earlier family disputes used to get resolved easily as people used to live in joint families whereas, now due to nuclear family system, it is becoming a major cause of concern.

Meanwhile, psychiatrist Dr Manzher Ali has been quoted saying that peer pressure is one of the reasons for suicide among youths.

Number of suicides in entire India

As per NCRB, in entire India, 1,53,052 persons committed died by suicide in 2020 which is 10 percent more than the suicides that took place in the country in 2019.

The majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka. These five states together accounted for 50.1 percent of the total suicides reported in the country.