Telangana: 225 teachers succumb to COVID-19

Hyderabad: Around 225 teachers including 59 who retired from service, succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana during the second wave.

According to Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) president, K Jangaiah and general secretary, Chava Ravi, the tragedy struck almost 225 teachers among which 116 were currently working and 59 were retired from service already.

Over 500 teachers who attended poll duties during the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly election and Warangal and Khammam Corporation election had tested positive.

TSUTF demanded that the state government accord priority vaccination for teachers and also provide assistance to the families of those who died of COVID-19 in their hard times. They also urged the state government to reimburse teachers for their hospital bills. They also said that their medical reimbursement was only ` 1 lakh and that corporate hospitals were charging anywhere between `4 lakh – `20 lakh for treatment.

Sangareddy district reported the highest number of deaths at 25, followed by Hyderabad with 16. A majority of those who died were below 45 years.