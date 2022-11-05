Telangana: 25 students suffer food poisoning at residential school

Hyderabad: In another incident of food poisoning at a residential school in the state, 25 girls fell ill after consuming a breakfast meal on Saturday. The incident took place at Narayankhed in Sangareddy district.

More than two dozen students fell ill and complained about stomach pain and vomiting at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School following which some of them were admitted to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.



A video soon circulated on Twitter showing girls in bad health condition being rushed to the hospital.

District Medical and Health officer Dr Gayatri Devi confirmed that the reason behind the illness was food poisoning and a medical team rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It was revealed that the meals were prepared with pressed rice that was damaged.