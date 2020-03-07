Telangana: 26-year-old teacher rapes 11 minor girls, held

A+ A-

Wanaparthy [TS]: It seems that the POCSO Act and other stringent laws have failed to instill fear among the persons who commit crimes against children. Many minor girls are becoming victims of sexual crimes.

Some crimes committed on school premises

In one such crime, a 26-year-old school teacher allegedly raped 11 minor girls. It is reported that some of the rapes were committed on the school premises located in Wanaparthy District, Telangana State.

As per the details of the case, the accused reportedly raped 11 girl students studying in class IV. The crime came to light after one of the victims, aged 10 years, complained of bleeding to her parents.

Cops arrest accused

When the matter reached the police station, cops booked the accused under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.