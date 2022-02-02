Telangana: 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Hyderabad: The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Wednesday with 3,603 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

The state reported 2,646 new cases, pushing the tally to 7,69,407, a health department bulletin said.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,30,648.

The death toll rose to 4,094 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 747, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (177) and Ranga Reddy (134) districts.

Active cases stood at 34,665, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 94.96 per cent, respectively.