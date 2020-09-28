Telangana: 27-year-old man drowns in dam

Bhainsa: A 27-year-old man drowns in the dam. The man hailed from Bhainsa Village, Nirmal district. The man was identified as Yogesh.

Yogesh was boating when the gates of the dam were open after the state has received incessant rains.

The body was rescued after the rains lessen.

In a similar incident, Gangachalam and Manoj Goud from Gonugoppula village in Telangana had gone to Kappalavagu (a stream), on Friday, as it was witnessing a huge flow of water due to the incessant rains. Dinesh and his friends reportedly started making videos on the short-form mobile video platform, Tik-Tok. Unfortunately, a few minutes later, Dinesh slipped, fell into the stream and drowned.