Telangana: 28-year-old woman casts vote hours before nikah

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman set an example for those who ignore casting their votes. She exercised her vote hours before her nikah (marriage).

The woman, Fridose Begum, visited the polling booth in Koilakonda, Mahbubnagar district, Telangana at 8:30 a.m. to vote for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar MLC candidate. Later, her marriage took place at around 10 a.m.

Talking to a media person, Firdose said that casting vote is important. My family and in-laws also supported the decision to exercise the right hours before nikah, she added.

Firdose who is a private teacher said that employment is the important issue in the State.

It may be mentioned that she lost her father at an early age and her mother is a tailor.

Telangana State legislative council elections

Meanwhile, around 62 percent of voters exercised their franchise in the Telangana state legislative council elections.

The Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements for free and fair polling which was held through ballot papers.

A total of 179 candidates contested for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat while 78 contestants are testing their fortunes in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

Multi-cornered contests were witnessed in both constituencies. Sitting legislators Ramchander Rao (BJP) and P. Rajeshwar Reddy (TRS) are seeking re-election from Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seats respectively.

After its victory in Dubbak Assembly by-election and impressive performance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls late last year, the BJP is aiming at retaining one seat and wresting the other from TRS.