Telangana: 29 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle

Hyderabad: In a mass reshuffle, the Telangana government transferred 29 IPS officers on Tuesday. Rajiv Ratan, the Additional Director General of Police (Organization), was transferred and posted as the Managing Director of the Telangana State Police Housing Corporation.

C.V. Anand, the Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad City, was given full additional charge of the newly created position of Additional Director General of the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau.

Sandeep Shandilya, the Additional Director General of Police for Railway Road Safety, has been transferred and posted as the Director of the Telangana State Police Academy. Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, the Additional Director General of Police for Operations at Greyhounds and OCTOPUS, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Director General of Police for Organization and Legal Affairs.

B. Shivdhar Reddy, the Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) in Hyderabad, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Director General of Police for Railways and Road Safety.

Abhilasha Bisht, the Additional Director General of Police for TSSP Battalions, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Director General of Police for Welfare and Sports. She will also hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police for Home Guards until further orders.

Shikha Goel, the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Director General of Police for Women Safety, SHE Teams, and Bharosa.

Veerisetty Venkata Srinivasa Rao, the Chairman of TSLPRB, has been given full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police for Police Computer Services until further orders.

Swati Lakra, the Additional Director General of Police for Women Safety, SHE Teams, and Bharosa, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Director General of Police for TSSP Battalions.

Vijay Kumar, who was waiting for a posting, has been posted as the Additional Director General of Police for Operations at Greyhounds and OCTOPUS.

Y. Nagi Reddy, the Additional Director General of Police for the North Zone, has been transferred and posted as the Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services in Hyderabad. Vikram Singh Mann has been posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police for L&O in Hyderabad City.

M. Stephen Raveendra, the Commissioner of Police for Cyberabad, has been given full additional charge of the newly created position of Inspector General of Police for the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau.

G. Sudheer Babu, the Additional Commissioner of Police for Rachakonda, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Hyderabad City.

Shahnawaz Qasim, the Director of Minorities Welfare in Telangana, has been transferred and posted as the Inspector General of Police for Multizone-II.

Tarun Joshi has been posted as the Inspector General of Police for Telangana. V.B. Kamalasan Reddy has been posted as the Inspector General of Police for Personnel. S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, the Commissioner of Police for Ramagundam, has been transferred and posted as the Inspector General of Police for Multizone.

I. M. Ramesh, the Joint Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad City, has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Provisioning and Logistics.

Kartikeya, the Joint Commissioner of Police for CAR in Hyderabad, has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Intelligence. K. Ramesh Naidu, the Joint Director of TSPA, has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Rajanna Zone.

M. Srinivasulu, the Deputy Inspector General of Police for CID, has been transferred and posted as the Joint Commissioner of Police for CAR in Hyderabad. Tafseer Iqubal has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Security Wing.

Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

Rema Rajeshwari, Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Yadadri Zone in the rank of SP. L.S. Chowhan, is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jogulamba Zone in the rank of SP.

K. Narayan Naik, is posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad in the rank of SP. Parimala Hana Nutan, Superintendent of Police, CID is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admn), Hyderabad.

R. Bhaskaran, who had been waiting for a posting, has been posted as Superintendent Counter-Intelligence cell (CIC).