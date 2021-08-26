Telangana: 295 students of minority residential junior college qualify in EAMCET 2021

Hyderabad: The minority residential school society has said that 295 students of the minority residential college have qualified in TS EAMCET 2021.

According to the Society Secretary B.Shafiullah, 295 students have qualified in the EAMCET 2021 with splendid results. Of them 206 are boys and 89 are girls. He said that these students have secured better marks than the students of the corporate colleges.

Shafiullah said Amanullah Asrar and Junaid from the Barkas residential college and Feroz Khan of Sanga Reddy junior college have obtained splendid results. He added that despite the coronavirus pandemic, online classes were arranged for the students, and coaching for TS EAMCET was provided to them.

The secretary said that 779 students have qualified for TS Polycet 2021 of which 19 students have got admissions into IIIT.

He said that 204 minority residential schools have been upgraded into junior colleges and higher quality of education is being provided at every class. He further said that the students get CA, CPT, LAWCET, EAMCET, IIT and NEET coaching in the residential college. Meanwhile, Telangana State Minister for Minority Welfare K.Eshwar expressed pleasure at the results of the students in POLYCET and TS EAMCET. He also congratulated the students who have qualified in the exams.