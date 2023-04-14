Telangana: 3 die after consumption of toddy in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Consumption of allegedly adulterated toddy claimed the life of three in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district in the past two days.

At least 20 others fell sick after they consumed toddy. However, excise officials ruled out the possibility of adulteration as they hailed from different parts of the district.

Asannna, 52, from Koderu village died on Monday night while Vishnu Prakash, 27, and Renuka, 55, of Ambedkar Colony died on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were lodged at Mahabubnagar government hospital while 10 others are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Doctors from the hospital reportedly said that victims from different parts of the district had been admitted to the hospital over the last three days so the possibility of toddy consumption behind their death was ruled out.

“They complained of uneasiness, giddiness and vomiting. But there were no symptoms of them affected by adulterated liquor at the time of admission,” said doctors.

The medical officials have further claimed that though all those who were admitted to the hospital for treatment have a history of liquor and Toddy addiction, the cause of death of two persons could have been triggered due to a heat wave and also owing to other health issues they suffered.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for autopsy and further information on the case is awaited.