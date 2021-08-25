Telangana: 3 IAS officers promoted; 4 IPS officers empanelled for DGP rank

Hyderabad: It is a season of promotions for civil servants in the state. A day after senior IPS officer Anil Kumar was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), several other IAS and IPS officers on Wednesday were promoted.

IAS officers Arvind Kumar and K Ramakrishna, who serve as principal secretary for municipal administration and principal finance secretary respectively were promoted as special chief secretaries. Also Additional Director General of MCRHRD Institute Harpreet Singh too was promoted to the Apex Scale of IAS (level-17 in the Pay Matrix).

The three officers, who belong to the 1991 batch, met chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan today.

Also, four IPS officers, including 1990-batch Hyderabad commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, have been empanelled for promotion to the Level 16 of the IPS pay matrix in the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

Along with Kumar, Telangana government nominated 1989-batch IPS officer Umesh Sharraff, 1990-batch IPS officers Govind Singh and Ravi Gupta. Umesh Sharaff is Addl. DGP (Welfare), Govind Singh is Addl. DGP (CID) and Ravi Gupta is Principal Secretary (Home), serving in Telangana.