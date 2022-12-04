Telangana: 3 members of a family killed as DCM rams into bike

Published: 4th December 2022 4:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a ghastly accident, three members of a family died after an Eicher DCM vehicle hit their motorcycle in Shapoor village of Shamshabad mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday afternoon.

A farmer Gopal, 47, was travelling on a motorcycle along with his wife Anjali, 42, and Swathi, 9 years, on Shapoor village road when the vehicle, Eicher, rammed into the bike from behind.

The three victims fell on the road and died on the spot receiving grave injuries. The driver was driving at a high speed negligently and hit the motorcycle,” said SHO Shamshabad police station, A Sreedhar Kumar.

The Shamshabad police reached the spot and shifted all three bodies to the mortuary for postmortem. A case has been booked against the driver who has been taken into custody. The police seized the vehicle and shifted it to the police station.

