Telangana: 3 women died of suicide in Jagtial district

Hyderabad: Three women from Jagtial, including two married women died by suicide as they allegedly drowned in a water body.

It is suspected that the mass suicide occurred in the late hours of Wednesday since the bodies of two 19-year-old married women and a 17-year-old student were recovered by the Jagtial police on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Gangajala (19), Mallika (19), and Vandana (17).

According to a report by the Times of India, the women went missing on Wednesday evening, following which the families of the deceased approached the police on Thursday. The reason behind the mass suicide still remains unknown.