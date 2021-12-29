Telangana: 30 students at Chaitanya Junior College test Covid positive

Hyderabad: As many as 30 students of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi town in Rangareddy district have tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID cases have been looming for the past two days at Sri Chaitanya College in Narsingi. 16 students on Tuesday tested positive on Tuesday followed by another 14 students on Wednesday, Newsmeter quoted reporting Rangareddy District Health and Medical Officer Dr Srujana.

Some of the asymptomatic students went home in their own vehicles with their parents, while the rest were isolated on campus.

Telangana on Tuesday, December 28 recorded 228 COVID-19 cases of which 185 recovered, and 1 died while the status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Telangana reported seven more cases of Omicron taking the total tally of Omicron cases in the state to 62. Out of the seven cases, three are from ‘at-risk’ countries and four from non-risk countries.

According to the department bulletin, 13 among the 62 have recovered from the infection.

(with agency inputs)