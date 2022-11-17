Telangana: 30 tons of smuggled PDS rice seized at Siddipet

Hyderabad: The Siddipet Police on Thursday, seized 30 tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice while it was being smuggled in two vehicles in Siddipet and apprehended their drivers.

Also Read Telangana procures 8.93 lakh tonnes of paddy for kharif season

Town Inspector, Bhanu Prakash in coordination with Task Force head constable Rammohan and their teams caught two people ferrying PDS rice in a lorry and auto during a vehicle check on the outskirts of Velgatur.



According to the police, Mudrakolla Shiva Kumar, who was earlier arrested for the same offense was behind the crime.



The accused were identified as Mote Raju and Jakkula Anil, lorry drivers in Siddipet District.



Police said that stern action would be initiated against these PDS rice smugglers.