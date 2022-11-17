Telangana: 30 tons of smuggled PDS rice seized at Siddipet

According to the police, Mudrakolla Shiva Kumar, who was earlier arrested for the same offense was behind the crime.

17th November 2022
Siddipet police apprehend PDS rice smugglers.

Hyderabad: The Siddipet Police on Thursday, seized 30 tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice while it was being smuggled in two vehicles in Siddipet and apprehended their drivers.

Town Inspector, Bhanu Prakash in coordination with Task Force head constable Rammohan and their teams caught two people ferrying PDS rice in a lorry and auto during a vehicle check on the outskirts of Velgatur.

The accused were identified as Mote Raju and Jakkula Anil, lorry drivers in Siddipet District.

Police said that stern action would be initiated against these PDS rice smugglers.

