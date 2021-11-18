Telangana: 301 junior colleges yet to receive affiliation

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 18th November 2021 1:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Even though the intermediate annual exams are hardly 4 months away and the admission process was completed on November 12, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is still unaware of the correct strength of the students during the current academic year.

This situation is created due to the noncompletion of the affiliation process.  During the current year, 1570 private colleges applied for affiliation and the TSBIE has approved 1269 among them so far. 

There is no final decision yet for the affiliation regarding the remaining 301 colleges. About 70000 students are studying in these nonaffiliated colleges which are rendering services with hostel facilities.

As per the affiliation rule, these colleges are to acquire a NOC from the Fire Safety Department.  However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the acquisition of the NOC from the fire safety department has been waived through GO 95 issued on October 5.

Even after the lapse of 40 days from this waiver, these colleges were not granted affiliation.  The TSBIE allows the affiliated colleges for online admission.  The names of the enrolled students are sent to the TSBIE.  Only such students are eligible for paying the exam fees.

According to sources, the approval of these 301 colleges is pending with the TSBIE in different phases. It is said that the delay is due to the inter 1st-year exams and the checking of the answer papers.

