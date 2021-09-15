Telangana: 336 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday reported 336 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,62,202 while the death toll rose to 3,898 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 96, followed by Ranga Reddy and Warangal Urban (24 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

It said 306 people recuperated from the infectious disease on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,53,022.

The number of active cases was 5,282, the bulletin said.

It said 76,481 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,55,79,757.

The samples tested per million population was 6,87,258.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.61 per cent, while it was 97.56 per cent in the country.