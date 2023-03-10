Telangana: 36 KGBV students hospitalised due to food poisoning

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of food poisoning, 36 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) residential school in Dharmanna Colony were admitted to a government hospital in Mahbubabad on Thursday.

The girls were initially taken care of by the hostel staff but later shifted to the district government hospital for treatment after their health condition got severe.

“The girls had rice with tomato curry and sambar for dinner in their hostel mess on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, they were vomiting and had stomach pain,” said the KGBV staff.

However, the district authorities suspect food or water contamination is the reason for the incident.

Following the incident, the tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod directed the doctors to provide the best medical treatment to the girls and assured their parents that an expert medical team was deployed to get back the students in stable condition.

Speaking to the media, Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka said that the district administration and medical teams are ensuring timely treatment to them.

Later, the hospital superintendent Dr B Venkatramulu reportedly said the condition of the students was stable and they would be discharged within 24 hours.

In December 2022, several girls fell due to food poisoning in KGBV where their family members blamed the school authority for serving rice contaminated by insects.