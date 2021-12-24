Telangana: 39,000 intermediate students apply for revalution

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the intermediate exam result debacle in which 51 percent of students failed, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has received a record 39,039 applications for revaluation and 4,200 applications for recounting so far.

Every year, the average number of applications received for re-evaluation by the TSBIE does not exceed 15,000. However, the TSBIE has received more than double the number of applications.

In order to deal with an excessive number of copies, the TSBIE has procured additional scanners. It has also set up 13 re-evaluation centers to divide the load.

The TSBIE had declared the first-year results after a long delay, causing an uproar as only 49% of students passed the exams. It also led to a massive protest across Telangana. According to a report by the Times of India, controller of examination, Sushil Kumar said, “Earlier, we would usually get applications from students who had cleared their exam but were unsatisfied with their marks. This time, majority applications are from failed students.”

Following the protest over the re-evaluation issue, education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy directed the board to reduce the re-evaluation fee. The board has reduced the charges to Rs 300 as opposed to the regular Rs 600.