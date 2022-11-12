Telangana: 4 children injured in auto-rickshaw accident in Gajwel

Published: 12th November 2022 3:58 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An accident involving a school auto left four schoolchildren injured at the Gajwel Educational Hub, which is close to Gajwel town on Friday night.

According to Gajwel Police, parents from Mylaram village in Wargal Mandal hired an auto owned by Alawala Narasimhulu, 35, to take their children to and from a private school. On the way back to Mylaram, on Friday, the auto allegedly stalled due to Narasimhulu’s erratic driving.

He ran away and climbed an electric pole after the villagers tried to beat him up. The residents summoned Transco authorities to cut off the power supply.

The police then convinced him to descend from the pole by assuring him of their protection. He was taken to the hospital by the police for testing after his parents said he was intoxicated.

Sathvika, 9, and Ruthvika, 8, suffered serious injuries while the other two girls survived with smaller wounds.

