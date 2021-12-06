Telangana: 43 medical students test Covid positive in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Amid the Omicron variant scare, at least 43 medical students at the Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Bommakal, Telangana’s Karimnagar district have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the campus’s closure and suspension of Sessions.

This comes a week after the college had held its annual day fest.

The institution had its annual day celebration over a week ago, and that might have been the root of the virus’s spread, according to an NDTV report. Dr Juveria, Karimnagar district’s district medical, health, and family welfare officer, claimed the administration had not been told about the plan to hold a physical gathering of so many people for the annual day celebration. During the event, many attendees were allegedly not wearing masks.

“A total of 200 attendees have been tested for Covid-19. “On Monday, a special camp will be held to test all 1,000 students on campus,” Dr Juveira added. According to reports, 13 students tested positive on Saturday and another 26 on Sunday. All students and staff have been tested, and a cleanliness drive has been conducted.

COVID-19 cases to increase from Jan 15 in Telangana: DPH

As per Telangana health authorities, COVID-19 cases are likely to increase in Telangana from January 15 onwards which raises concerns about the start of the third wave of the pandemic.

Telangana Director of public health and family welfare (DPH) Srinivasa Rao in a press conference on Sunday, stated that the state has tripled its oxygen generating capacity and maintained 27 oxygen containers on reserve in anticipation of an increase in COVID-19 infections caused by the new variant, omicron.

Further, Rao stated by December 31, Telangana will attempt to achieve a 100% vaccination rate for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and achieve 70% for the second dose.

Ensure COVID-19 norms are followed in public: Lokayukta to police

Keeping in mind the increase of COVID-19 infections and the newly detected variant ‘Omicron’, the Telangana Lokayukta has asked the state police and other departments to increase vigilance in order to ensure that the public adheres to COVID-19 norms.

The Telangana Lokayukta issued an order on December 1 stating that the general public is not adhering to COVID-19 protocols. People are not wearing masks and smoking in public places, it stated in its order.

Under these circumstances, it directed the director-general of police of Telangana, the secretary to the government of health medical and family welfare department, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner, and the commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates to take effective steps and issue necessary instructions to all their subordinate officers to take all measure to control the spread of COVID-19.