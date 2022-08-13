Telangana: 440 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th August 2022 10:42 pm IST
1 in 8 COVID-19 patients develop long-term symptoms: Lancet study
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday saw a dip in new COVID-19 cases with 440 being reported, taking the tally to 8,28,911 so far.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest with 195.

A Health Department bulletin said 652 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,21,249.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana reports 476 new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate rose to 99.08 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,899 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 3,551.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button