Telangana: 5 health centres to be set up for Kothagudem women on March 8

Hyderabad: Five Mahila Arogya Kendras (health centres) would be set up at Primary Health Centres in the Kothagudem district on the occasion of Women’s Day on March 8.

The district collector Anudeep Durishetty, while speaking at a review meeting on Monday informed that the centres, equipped with medicines and basic technology for diagnosis would be set up at Yerragunta, Parnasala, Penagadapa, Morampalli Banjar and Komararam villages in the district.

Hormone replacement therapy, fertility tests, awareness of weight loss, yoga and cancer screening were among the eight health services that would be provided to women Mahila Arogya Kendras.

For women diagnosed with an intense health condition and who require specialist treatment would be referred to Hyderabad.

Special training programmes were conducted for medical officers and ANMs to treat women at the health centres along with a set up of a health desk to guide the flow.

The collector further said that a training programme on administering proper CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for heart attack patients would be conducted on March 13.