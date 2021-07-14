Telangana: 50% seats to local students in all govt residential schools

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide 50 per cent reservations to local students in the government residential schools in the respective Assembly constituencies.

The cabinet directed the officials to conduct monthly meetings of government residential schools and local MLA, ZP chairperson, Municipal chairperson and MPP will be invited.

The government’s move will benefit local students and ensure that these students continue their education close to home. There are more than 917 social welfare boarding schools across the state. The government spends 1.5 lakh rupees annually on each student studying in government residential schools.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who presided over the Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, discussed issues related to agriculture, and Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, among others.

Telangana cabinet also directed the officials to identify and fill up government posts immediately. After identifying the vacancies, the “annual job calendar” will be announced every year, which shall be used to fill up vacancies.

The chief minister approved for release of Rs 1,200 crore additional funds to solve the drinking water problems in municipalities, surrounding Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The cabinet meeting will continue on Wednesday too to discuss the recruitment drive.