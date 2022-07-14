Telangana: 527 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th July 2022 1:05 pm IST
UAE announces first two COVID-19 deaths since March
Representative Image (Photo: Ashkan Forouzani/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 527 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state tally to 8,07,661.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 290, followed by Ranga Reddy (55) and Medchal Malkajgiri (43).

A health department bulletin said 557 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,98,468.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Free COVID-19 booster doses for adults at govt centres for 75 days

The recovery rate stood at 98.86 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,262 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 5,082. PTI SJR SJR HDA

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button