Telangana: 6.8L pregnant women to receive nutrition kits in June

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao said that 6.8 lakh pregnant women, across the state will receive KCR nutrition kits, under the welfare scheme in June.

“The Gruhalakshmi scheme, designed to grant Rs 3 lakh to homeless people, in order to help them build a house on their own land will also be launched in June,” said the minister.

While addressing a programme organised to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene at Potharam village in Dubbak on Wednesday, the minister asked the women in the village to utilise the Arogya Mahila scheme by visiting a hospital at Thimmapur.

The minister also expressed displeasure over the department staff who failed to distribute NCD kits to 183 of 450 people in Potharam village and directed them to distribute the kits to all diabetes and BP patients at the earliest.

Presenting a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to a TRS worker’s family at Narayanraopet, the minister said that 47 families have benefited from the party membership insurance in the Siddipet constituency.