Telangana: 6.8L pregnant women to receive nutrition kits in June

Presenting a cheque worth Rs 2 lakh to a TRS worker’s family at Narayanraopet, the minister said that 47 families have benefited from the party membership insurance in the Siddipet constituency.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th May 2023 2:53 pm IST
Nutrition kits to 6.8L pregnant women across Telangana in June: Harish Rao
Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao [Twitter]

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao said that 6.8 lakh pregnant women, across the state will receive KCR nutrition kits, under the welfare scheme in June.

“The Gruhalakshmi scheme, designed to grant Rs 3 lakh to homeless people, in order to help them build a house on their own land will also be launched in June,” said the minister.

Also Read
Over 1.52 crore citizens tested under Kanti Velugu in Telangana

While addressing a programme organised to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene at Potharam village in Dubbak on Wednesday, the minister asked the women in the village to utilise the Arogya Mahila scheme by visiting a hospital at Thimmapur.

MS Education Academy

The minister also expressed displeasure over the department staff who failed to distribute NCD kits to 183 of 450 people in Potharam village and directed them to distribute the kits to all diabetes and BP patients at the earliest.

Presenting a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to a TRS worker’s family at Narayanraopet, the minister said that 47 families have benefited from the party membership insurance in the Siddipet constituency.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th May 2023 2:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button