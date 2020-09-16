Telangana: 6-year-old girl’s rape-cum-murder: Man gets life term

Hyderabad: A city court on Tuesday awarded a life time imprisonment till death to a 21-year-old man for raping and killing a 6-year-old girl one year ago.

“Keeping in view facts and circumstances of the case, I sentence the convict to undergo imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person natural life, for the offence under section 376-A, and life for the offence under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also fine Rs. 5000, both the sentences shall run concurrently,” ADJ Court L.B Nagar judge Nandikonda Narsinga Rao said while handing down the jail term to Rajesh Kumar, a laborer who kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed her near Turkapally railway track on March 21, 2019.

According the complainant, his daughter studying lower kinder garden (LKG) went outside the home to play but didn’t return home, after which her parents lodged a missing complaint at Alwal police station. Later, police officials found a dead body of a girl with bleeding injuries on the throat and also found that she had been sexually assaulted.

The brother of the victim informed police that he had seen his sister going along with an unknown person who had celebrated Holi with their neighbors. Basing on the evidence, investigation officer added the sections 376A, 376AB and 302 of the IPC and section 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act 2012 to 363 IPC.

Later the dog squad was called in and the canines lead the police to the accused’s house and caught him. Rajesh told the police that he had noticed the victim was playing with her brother in front of her house after which he called her and took her towards railway track. There, the accused raped her. As the girl began screaming due to fear and pain, Rajesh killed her with an iron wire and fled away from the scene.

He was arrested on March 22, 2019 and was sent to judicial custody.

During the trail, the court called it “a heinous crime” and convicted the accused, awarding with life imprisonment until death.