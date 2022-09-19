Telangana: 6-yr-old dies after consuming pesticide stored in cold drink bottle

At the time of the incident, the parents were engaged in some household work.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th September 2022 8:57 pm IST
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl passed away after she consumed pesticides which were stored in a cool drink bottle at Bheempur village in Asifabad Mandal on Monday.

A minor girl named Shanvika, a Bheempur native and the daughter of Rajesh and Lavanya.

According to media reports, Shanvika consumed the pesticide while she was playing. The pesticide for cotton fields was stored in an old soft drink bottle and the child consumed it under the impression that it was a beverage.

She was rushed to a hospital right away but the medical staff declared her dead upon their arrival.

