Telangana: 638 tribal students qualify for JEE mains 2021, create history

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of Telangana, 638 students from the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) achieved their highest marks ever and qualified for the JEE mains 2021. The results for the same were announced on Wednesday.

In the JEE mains 2021, 44 tribal students secured above 90 percentile in JEE mains. The two-tribal girls top the entrance examination are E Kavya scores 97.2 percentile and J Gayatri scores 96.1 percentile, said a press note from the state government on Thursday.

Speaking on the achievement, J Gayatri, Social welfare residential Gowlidoddi college, says “I lost my father at a young age and my mother works as a labourer. I am from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community from Parkala village, Hanamkonda (dist). My goal is to secure a seat in IIT and pursue Computer Science course. My ultimate aim is to become an IAS officer and serve poor people”.

E Kavya from social welfare IIT Gowlidoddi college said, “Thanks to the government of Telangana for providing free coaching for a poor girl like me. Honestly, I am from a very humble family background and my father who works as a farmer wouldn’t have afforded exorbitant amounts for private coaching.

E Kavya further added, “My aim is to become an IAS officer and I would dedicate my life for the empowerment poor women from marginalized communities. I belong to BC community.” Scoring highest in JEE mains 2021 was a turning point for sons and daughters of daily wage labourers, vegetable vendors, taxi drivers, autorickshaw drivers and agricultural farm labourers as well.

Secretary TSWREIS Ronald Rose congratulated the toppers for their outstanding performance and said, “the entire credit goes to teachers for their commitment and working beyond call of duty in helping poor students achieve their dreams”. He further, thanked the state government for launching coaching programs on par with the corporate coaching institutions.