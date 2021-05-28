Telangana: 64 private hospitals served notices for COVID-related complaints

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department has issued show cause notices to over 64 private hospitals in the state after receiving 88 complaints from COVID-19 patients and their families in the last one week.

These hospitals are given two days time to reply, and in case of an unsatisfactory reply, stern action including withdrawing permissions to treat Covid patients, will be taken by the Health Department.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao have given us clear directions to take stringent action against errant private hospitals. They have two-days to reply to our show-cause notices and if their reply is not satisfactory, then their permission to treat Covid patients will be withdrawn,” said Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Thursday, Telangana Today reported.

Out of the 64 private hospitals against which complaints were lodged by patients and their attenders, 39 were from Hyderabad, 22 from Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 15 were from Ranga Reddy district.

“There are instances where we have received multiple complaints against a single hospital. Six complaints were received against a private hospital in Begumpet, five complaints about a hospital in Kachiguda, three for a private hospital in Abids etc. That’s why, we have sent multiple show-cause notices to these 64 private hospitals,” he said.

Health authorities have urged people to reach out to them in case of difficulties at private hospitals.

“In case of grievances, they can WhatsApp their complaints to 9154170960,” Dr Rao said.

Rao urged people to avail services at government hospitals, which are offering free treatment. He said since some money has to be paid at private hospitals for treatment, it is not good to get admitted there and then lodge complaints.