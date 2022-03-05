Telangana: 70K government school teachers to get English training

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to introduce English medium education in Government schools from primary to 8th standard and provide English training to the teachers to be able to teach students Maths, Science and social studies.

Currently, those primary school English medium teachers who are teaching from I to V in government primary schools will be trained.

The Department of School Education (DSE) will train 70000 teachers in the first phase. A mentor orientation program has been commenced to be continued till March 5.

The DSE is training mentors in a phased manner before starting the English medium in all schools in the state.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, said that an English Language Enrichment course will be conducted.

The course is being conducted in a residential mode in the city on March 4 and March 5.

According to some skeptics, there are 21,000 teacher posts vacant in Telangana. “This being the situation, how can the quality of education be improved,” they asked.

Moreover, they are opposed to the very concept that education through the English medium provides excellence in education. “The State Government must have first paid attention to improving the infrastructural facilities and then thought of going in for any change in the education system and that too after discussing with all the stakeholders,” they opined.