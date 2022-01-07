Telangana: 70K job vacancies exist in govt, notification likely to be out in March

Hyderabad: Telangana government is likely to issue job notification in the month of March. So far it found 70, 000 job vacancies in various government departments.

The number of vacancies is expected to rise to 80K after the completion of the transfer process by the end of January, Deccan Chronicle reported.

While the job notification is expected in the month of March, the government is likely to introduce a new roster points system for the implementation of reservations.

Protests for govt jobs in Telangana

The government jobs have also become a political issue in Telangana. Both Congress and BJP are leveling allegations against the ruling TRS government for not releasing the job notifications.

Recently, Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the state government to release job notifications. He claimed that the Biswal committee appointed by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has found that one lakh 92 thousand jobs are vacant in the state.

Earlier, Youth Congress protested in front of KCR’s residence Pragati Bhavan in Begumpet. They demanded that the government immediately recruit people.

The demand for the release of job notifications was also made by YS Sharmila. In order to create pressure on the government, she had also sat on a hunger strike.